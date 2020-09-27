Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) & Lamb Weston (OTCMKTS:LW) Head-To-Head Review

Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) and Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cuisine Solutions and Lamb Weston’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lamb Weston $3.79 billion 2.50 $365.90 million $2.50 25.96

Lamb Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Cuisine Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Cuisine Solutions and Lamb Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A Lamb Weston 9.65% 183.08% 9.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cuisine Solutions and Lamb Weston, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cuisine Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Lamb Weston 0 4 1 0 2.20

Lamb Weston has a consensus price target of $54.25, suggesting a potential downside of 16.40%. Given Lamb Weston’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lamb Weston is more favorable than Cuisine Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Cuisine Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Lamb Weston shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Cuisine Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Lamb Weston shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cuisine Solutions has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamb Weston has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lamb Weston beats Cuisine Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cuisine Solutions Company Profile

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas and sous-vide sides, chicken and moist turkey, prepared sauces, and seafood products, as well as prepared vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries. Cuisine Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Sterling, Virginia.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels. It serves retail and foodservice customers; grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

