Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cryolife in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cryolife in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cryolife from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of Cryolife stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.99 million, a PE ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 1.30. Cryolife has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cryolife will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryolife news, VP John E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.65 per share, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,009.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cryolife by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Cryolife during the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cryolife during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cryolife by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cryolife by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

