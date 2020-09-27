Creditcoin Market Capitalization Tops $329.74 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $329.74 million and $3.53 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005437 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,703.61 or 1.00201256 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001707 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000725 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00144867 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,471,478 coins and its circulating supply is 567,790,329 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

