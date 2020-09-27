Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $329.74 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005437 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,703.61 or 1.00201256 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001707 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000725 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00144867 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001131 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,471,478 coins and its circulating supply is 567,790,329 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

