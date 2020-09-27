Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

CS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,135. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 323,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 216,846 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.