Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Up 726.1% in September

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, an increase of 726.1% from the August 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,015,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 86,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 185,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 1,297,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,616. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%.

About Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

