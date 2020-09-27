Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Short Interest Update

Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLCN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Creative Learning has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.29.

Creative Learning Company Profile

Creative Learning Corporation provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events that are designed to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence.

