Cream Finance Trading Down 36.8% Over Last Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for approximately $77.93 or 0.00724870 BTC on exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and $2.10 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00100050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00242325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00039357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.15 or 0.01582645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00198905 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

