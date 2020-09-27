Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS.

COST stock opened at $342.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $363.67. The stock has a market cap of $151.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.50 and its 200 day moving average is $315.93.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,889 shares of company stock worth $5,915,919. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

