Cosmos Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:COSM) Short Interest Update

Cosmos Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:COSM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS COSM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. Cosmos has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

In other Cosmos news, CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 79,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $54,510.00.

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, imports, exports, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical and wellness products for human use primarily in the European Union. It offers branded pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company provides its products to wholesale drug distributors, and wholesalers and retail healthcare providers.

