Conversion Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CVLB) COO Sells $401,000.00 in Stock

Conversion Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CVLB) COO Stefan Galluppi sold 401,000 shares of Conversion Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $401,000.00.

CVLB opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.19. Conversion Labs Inc has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc, an Internet-based direct response marketing company, licenses, acquires, creates, and sells various products to consumers worldwide. Its products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in foamer for thicker fuller hair; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune support; and PDF Simpli, a PDF conversion software.

