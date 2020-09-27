Contrasting THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) & AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) and THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and THK CO LTD/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR $6.25 billion 3.76 $1.25 billion $3.30 16.22 THK CO LTD/ADR $2.52 billion 1.30 $107.57 million $0.42 29.10

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than THK CO LTD/ADR. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than THK CO LTD/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and THK CO LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR N/A N/A N/A THK CO LTD/ADR 1.31% 1.92% 1.19%

Dividends

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. THK CO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. THK CO LTD/ADR pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and THK CO LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR 0 3 2 0 2.40 THK CO LTD/ADR 1 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of THK CO LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THK CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR beats THK CO LTD/ADR on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes and strategic operations, such as sales and reservations, inventory management, and other operational processes. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, regional support, data processing, intermediation, computer consulting, and information technology services; and financing and e-commerce businesses. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, land and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, travel buyers, and ground handlers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

THK CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

THK Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs. The company offers ball screws, screw nuts, change nuts, double-row angular contact roller rings, cross roller rings, cam followers, roller followers, spherical plain bearings, link balls, rod ends, actuators, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. In addition, it offers automotive and transportation equipment-related parts, such as suspension arms, height sensor joints, stabilizer connecting rods, steering tie rods, steering linkages, and suspension ball joints. The company's products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

