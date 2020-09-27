Connectome (CNTM) Hits One Day Volume of $1.51 Million

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Connectome has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Connectome has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome token can now be bought for $2.03 or 0.00018906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043040 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.39 or 0.04645689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033587 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Connectome (CNTM) is a token. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Connectome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

