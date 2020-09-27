Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “
Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.63. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $18.15.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.
Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.