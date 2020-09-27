Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.63. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,529 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,525,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 242,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 218,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 32,504 shares during the period. 0.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

