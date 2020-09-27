COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Up 611.1% in September

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 611.1% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CODYY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.13. 70,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CODYY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

