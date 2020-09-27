Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Receives $38.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.07.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

NET traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.04. 2,152,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,062. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion and a PE ratio of -61.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $263,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $1,810,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,730,739 shares of company stock worth $369,593,615 over the last ninety days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Venrock Management V LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,128,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,041 shares during the period. Venrock Partners Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,701,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,554 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

