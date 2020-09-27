City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for City’s FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on City from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered City from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded City from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.83.

CHCO opened at $56.53 on Thursday. City has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.25. The firm has a market cap of $906.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.59.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. City had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 33.38%. Research analysts expect that City will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in City during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in City during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in City by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in City by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in City during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

