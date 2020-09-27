Circle Property PLC (CRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Circle Property PLC (LON:CRC) declared a dividend on Friday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CRC stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.96) on Friday. Circle Property has a one year low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 236.80 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 153.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 165.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Circle Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.