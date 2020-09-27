Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $323.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CTAS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Cintas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $274.40.

Cintas stock opened at $327.17 on Thursday. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $344.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

