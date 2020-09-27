CIBC Raises Parkland Fuel (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to $49.00

Parkland Fuel (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Parkland Fuel from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

PKIUF opened at $27.32 on Thursday. Parkland Fuel has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

