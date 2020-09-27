Christopher J. Klein Acquires 192 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Christopher J. Klein acquired 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.04 per share, with a total value of $21,511.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,197 shares in the company, valued at $358,191.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of THO stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $121.33.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 339.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Thor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BofA Securities upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.