Chindata Group Holdings Limited Plans $500 Million IPO for October 1st (CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is planning to raise $500 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, October 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 40,000,000 shares at a price of $11.50-$13.50 per share.

In the last 12 months, Chindata Group Holdings Limited generated $155.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $18.8 million. The company has a market-cap of $9 billion.

Morgan Stanley and Citigroup served as the underwriters for the IPO and UBS Investment Bank and China Renaissance were co-managers.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are the leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, focusing on the China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Our data centers are highly integrated, specialized and mission-critical infrastructure used by our clients to analyze, manage and store their most important data, business systems and processes. According to Frost & Sullivan, as of December 31, 2019, we ranked first in the carrier-neutral hyperscale data center market in Asia-Pacific emerging markets in terms of capacity in service, with 21.5% market share out of a total market size of 829 MW. We are a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in the markets we serve. Our clients benefit from our integrated platform to support and grow their business internationally. Led by a highly experienced and international management team, we are the only hyperscale data center solution provider with presence in China, India and Southeast Asia, according to Frost & Sullivan. We operate six hyperscale data centers in China and one hyperscale data center in Malaysia, and are constructing five data centers in China and one data center in India as of the date of this prospectus. “.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in and has employees. The company is located at No. 47 Laiguangying East Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100012 The People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 400-879-7679.

