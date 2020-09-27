China Natural Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Natural Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 911.8% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
OTCMKTS:CHNGQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. China Natural Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About China Natural Gas
