China Natural Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Natural Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 911.8% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CHNGQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. China Natural Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Get China Natural Gas alerts:

About China Natural Gas

China Natural Gas, Inc, an integrated natural gas operator, engages in the sale and distribution of natural gas and gasoline to commercial, industrial, and residential customers in the People's Republic of China. The company is primarily involved in the distribution of compressed natural gas (CNG) through its variable interest entity-owned CNG fueling stations.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.