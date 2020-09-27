CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CICHY stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $161.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60.

About CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as foreign currency deposits, all in one accounts, and RMB deposits; personal business loans, personal car loans, and personal housing loans; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; credit cards; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products.

