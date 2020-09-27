CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CICHY stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $161.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60.
About CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR
Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.