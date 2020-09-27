Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives $36.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.41.

CQP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $58,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $119,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CQP stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.88. 375,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,837. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $45.84.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

