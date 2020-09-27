Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) to post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMPI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 45,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,966. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

