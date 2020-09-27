Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives $80.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.90.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. BofA Securities started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.
Shares of GTLS traded up $3.03 on Thursday, hitting $68.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300,973 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $2,711,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Chart Industries by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chart Industries by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 79,671 shares during the period.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
