Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives $80.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. BofA Securities started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of GTLS traded up $3.03 on Thursday, hitting $68.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300,973 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $2,711,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Chart Industries by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chart Industries by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 79,671 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.