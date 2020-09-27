Chardan Capital Raises Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Price Target to $110.00

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) had its price objective lifted by Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forte Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securiti started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of FBRX opened at $49.00 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forte Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 516.31% and a negative net margin of 176,433.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

