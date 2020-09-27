CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital upped their price target on CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.67.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. CEVA has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.95 million, a P/E ratio of 538.29 and a beta of 1.42.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Mcmanamon sold 57,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $2,453,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at $741,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $100,206.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,975 shares in the company, valued at $727,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,791 shares of company stock worth $4,066,486. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CEVA by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after buying an additional 24,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in CEVA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in CEVA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.