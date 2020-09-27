Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Update

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 1,130.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $955,000.

NYSE CEN opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $71.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

