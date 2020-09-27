Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €4.07 ($4.79).

CEC1 has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Baader Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of CEC1 traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €4.36 ($5.13). 9,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 1-year high of €5.30 ($6.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and a PE ratio of -11.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of €4.08 and a 200-day moving average of €3.43.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.