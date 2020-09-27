Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €4.07 ($4.79).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ETR CEC1 traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €4.36 ($5.13). 9,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 52 week high of €5.30 ($6.24). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

