CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CECE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a market cap of $253.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $75.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,014 shares in the company, valued at $605,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Dezwirek acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,490,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,420,968.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,770. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

