Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSPR. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Casper Sleep in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

CSPR stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $267.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casper Sleep news, insider Jeffery R. Chapin purchased 10,000 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 350,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,344.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip Krim purchased 15,000 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,537,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,756,889.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Casper Sleep by 29.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casper Sleep (CSPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.