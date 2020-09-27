Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives $54.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.14. 241,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,574. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,946,641.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $416,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,104 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,497 over the last three months. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,207 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,014,000 after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

