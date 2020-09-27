CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a growth of 971.0% from the August 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CARLSBERG AS/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of CABGY opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. CARLSBERG AS/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

