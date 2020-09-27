Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.91). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

NYSE ACB opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.17. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $59.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth approximately $7,777,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth $880,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.