Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) declared a dividend on Friday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share on Saturday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Camellia’s previous dividend of $42.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CAM opened at GBX 6,800 ($88.85) on Friday. Camellia has a twelve month low of GBX 67.50 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,900 ($129.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,110 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,474.50. The company has a market cap of $187.82 million and a PE ratio of 22.63.

Camellia (LON:CAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (456.20) (($5.96)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camellia will post 64095.650056 earnings per share for the current year.

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

