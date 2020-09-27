Camellia (LON:CAM) Announces Earnings Results

Camellia (LON:CAM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (456.20) (($5.96)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

CAM stock opened at GBX 6,800 ($88.85) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.82 million and a PE ratio of 22.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,110 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,474.50. Camellia has a 52 week low of GBX 67.50 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,900 ($129.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a GBX 102 ($1.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Camellia’s previous dividend of $42.00. Camellia’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

