Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CABA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.57. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 70,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 67.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 132.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 60,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 533.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 59.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.