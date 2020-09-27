Buscar Co (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Short Interest Update

Buscar Co (OTCMKTS:CGLD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CGLD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.29. 54,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,987. Buscar has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.
Buscar Company Profile
See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Buscar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buscar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.