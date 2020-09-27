Buscar Co (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Short Interest Update

Buscar Co (OTCMKTS:CGLD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CGLD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.29. 54,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,987. Buscar has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

Buscar Company Profile

Buscar Company focuses on buying, breeding, racing, and selling thoroughbreds. It intends to acquire horses for racing in stake races. The company was formerly known as Buscar Oil, Inc and changed its name to Buscar Company in June 2015. Buscar Company was founded in 2010 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

