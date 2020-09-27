Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Up 672.7% in September

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020 // Comments off

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 672.7% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Burberry Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

OTCMKTS:BURBY traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $30.91.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.