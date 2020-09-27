Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Up 672.7% in September

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 672.7% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Burberry Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

OTCMKTS:BURBY traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $30.91.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

