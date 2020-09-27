Brokerages Set Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target at $214.08

Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

WLTW stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.67. 883,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,207. Willis Towers Watson has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 43.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

