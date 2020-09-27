Brokerages Set Vinci SA (EPA:DG) PT at €91.56

Vinci SA (EPA:DG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €91.78 ($107.97).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of DG traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €71.02 ($83.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a one year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €79.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €78.68.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.