Brokerages Set Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) PT at $114.89

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $30,786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,015,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 35,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $4,990,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,107,654.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,583 shares of company stock valued at $71,775,621. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Square by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.72. 8,782,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,206,043. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.39 and a beta of 2.72. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $170.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.