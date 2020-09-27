Brokerages Set Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT at $28.29

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of SBGI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.84. 474,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,254. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

