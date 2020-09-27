Brokerages Set Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) PT at $118.63

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,258,000 after acquiring an additional 908,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,886,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,839,000 after purchasing an additional 134,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,677 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,263,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,277,000 after purchasing an additional 243,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,411,000 after purchasing an additional 84,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $92.76. 357,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.15. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

