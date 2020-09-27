Brokerages Set Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) PT at $245.00

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RETA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,020,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,039,000 after buying an additional 628,250 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $43,543,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 355,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,528,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 866,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,246,000 after acquiring an additional 140,478 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $11,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

RETA stock traded down $8.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.83. The stock had a trading volume of 803,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,722. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $257.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average of $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The company’s revenue was down 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.