Brokerages Set Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target at $228.50

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

QDEL stock traded up $4.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.77. The stock had a trading volume of 575,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,496. Quidel has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. Research analysts predict that Quidel will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $234.12 per share, with a total value of $1,170,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 450,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,546,680.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck purchased 7,300 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,043.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,515 and have sold 28,848 shares valued at $8,058,196. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Quidel by 15.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50,742 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Quidel by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Quidel by 171.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

