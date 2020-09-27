Brokerages Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) PT at $102.20

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.20.

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.24. 487,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average is $88.16. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $153.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

